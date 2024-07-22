Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's JMLCCE 2023 Admit Cards Released; Exam On July 28!

Admit Card Page | Official Website

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's (JSSC) JMLCCE 2023 exam is set to be held on July 28, 2024. The recruitment campaign seeks to occupy 455 positions in total.

The admit cards for the same have officially been released. The candidates can now obtain their admit card/hall ticket from the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's (JSSC) official website at jssc.nic.in. On the homepage, candidates need to locate the admit card section and they will be directed to another page. Once the new page opens, candidates will find the link to download the JMLCCE's admit card. One needs to enter the registration number and password to access the admit card. The candidates can also click here to view and download their admit cards directly.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

Helpdesk Email ID.: jmlccerecruitment@gmail.com

Helpline No.: +91-7091334777