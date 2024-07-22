NEET UG Row: What To Expect From Today's Supreme Court Hearing? A Timeline Of Events So Far

The Supreme Court will hear a bundle of petitions asking for a reexamination and the revocation of the NEET UG results today. The National Testing Agency was ordered by the Supreme Court bench, which included Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, to release the city- and center-specific NEET UG results without disclosing the students' identities.

Timeline of events

On Saturday, the outcome was made public on the NTA website. The court noted that any determination to retake the NEET-UG 2024 examination must be supported by substantial proof demonstrating that the integrity of the entire medical entrance examination was violated.

During the first hearing, the court emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of innocent students who painstakingly studied for the exam. The court seeks a solution that provides fairness for all and recognises the stress and uncertainty experienced by medical aspirants whose careers are dependent on the results of the NEET-UG.



In an affidavit filed on July 10, the Centre informs the Supreme Court that the Ministry of Education has commissioned IIT Madras to do complete data analytics on the NEET-UG 2024 results. According to the declaration, there is no evidence to corroborate claims of widespread cheating or that specific groups profit unfairly from aberrant scores.



On July 17, the NTA files written submissions to the Supreme Court. The comments respond to petitioners' complaints, saying that assertions of systemic faults resulting in exceptionally high marks in specific score ranges are misconceived.

What to expect from today's hearing?

- The top court has emphasized that a retest will only be conducted if it is proven that there is a widespread leak. Thus, if NTA fails to prove that the leak was concentrated only to some areas, the Court may give a verdict of retest.

- The Court may order a partial retest in certain areas or of certain students as per the city and centre-wise results published by NTA.

- Investigating several approaches to resolving score discrepancies, such as more stringent exam guidelines or normalisation processes.

Whether NEET UG 2024 will be re-conducted is yet up to the Supreme Court to determine. As it considers more than 40 petitions pertaining to the exam, the court is anticipated to render a verdict today, July 22.