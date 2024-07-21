Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Stay On UGC-NET Re-Exam | Representative pic

In a recent development, the Union Education Ministry's decision to cancel the UGC-NET test has been challenged in the Supreme Court. based on inputs that there may have been a compromise to the integrity of the test.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was administered in pen and paper format on June 18, 2024. A record 11 lakh students registered for the exam.

According to PTI, the CBI will conduct an investigation into the matter after the ministry ordered on June 19 to cancel the UGC-NET exam. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is expected to hear the plea. Advocate Ujjawal Gaur has filed a plea requesting an immediate stay of the planned reexamination of the UGC-NET exam until the CBI concludes its investigation into the allegations of paper leaks.

In light of the most recent conclusions of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the petitioner claims that the decision is not only arbitrary but also unjust.

"The CBI's investigation brings the fact that the evidence suggesting the paper leak is doctored, thus nullifying the grounds on which the cancellation was based," the plea filed through advocate Rohit Pandey said as quoted by PTI.

For candidates who have studied hard for this important exam, the petitioner claimed that the "unwarranted" cancellation of the exam has resulted in considerable distress, anxiety, and needless resource consumption.

"The decision has disrupted the academic and professional plans of countless students, undermining their trust in the examination system. The petitioner argues that the cancellation, premised on falsified evidence, is a gross miscarriage of justice. It violates the fundamental principles of fairness and equity enshrined in the Constitution of India. The arbitrary nature of this decision reflects a lack of due diligence and disregard for the welfare of the primary stakeholders, the students. Adding to the arbitrariness of the decision is the fact that the NTA has issued new dates for the NET exam, scheduled for August 2024, despite the ongoing inquiry not being completed," the plea said, as quoted by PTI.

"Direct the respondents to provide detailed documentation and evidence supporting the decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam, including specifics on the alleged paper leak and the methodology used to determine the leak on the dark web," the plea added.

According to the plea, the CBI should look into the UGC-NET exam paper leak claims more quickly and provide a comprehensive report, reported PTI.

(With Inputs From PTI)