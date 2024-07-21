Gujarat Student Who Failed 12th Board Exams Cracks NEET UG With 705 Score

x

A student from Gujarat has made headlines after scoring 705 out of 720 in the NEET-UG exam, despite failing her Class 12 exams. The contrast between her board marks and NEET UG scores has raised eyebrows on social media, with many users sharing the marks side by side.

According to a report by the Times of India, the student, a girl from Ahmedabad, had enrolled in a coaching class and was also registered as a 'dummy' student in a nearby school. Her Class 12 board mark sheet showed poor results, with only 21 marks in physics, 31 in chemistry, 39 in biology, and 59 in English.

Despite her poor performance in Class 12, the student's NEET scores told a different story. The student scored 705 out of 720, and became one of the top performers in Gujarat.

The student's NEET scores show a 99.8 percentile in physics, 99.1 percentile in chemistry and 99.1 percentile in biology as well, making her overall 99.9 percentile.

However, her scores that would easily ensure her admission into the top medical colleges in India, but due to her inability to secure 50 per cent minimum marks in the 12th boards, she won't be able to meet the eligibility criteria for medical school.