NEET-UG Issue: A Bit Too Stellar Results From Centres In Rajkot, Sikar Raise Suspicion

NEET-UG exam result data released by National Testing Agency (NTA) has reveald that suspiciously large number of exam takers from two centres have qualified for medical college seats. The exam centres in question are in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Sikar (Rajasthan). The data, now made available on official NEET website following a Supreme Court of India order of making result of all 24 lakh candidates public, has thrown up doubts about conduct of examination at centres in these two cities at the very least.

In Rajkot, at centre number 22701, Unit-1 School of Engineering, RK University, more than 70 per cent of candidates who appeared for the exam qualified for medical seats. More than 1300 of nearly 2000 students have been able to achieve the qualifying score. Out of these, more than 12 students were able to score 700 or more marks. A hundred and fifteen students scored 650. Two hundred and fifty nine crossed 600 mark. Four hundred and three were able to bag more than 550 marks while 598 candidates scored greater than 500 marks. One student appeared to hit the bulls-eye with a perfect 720.

This particular centre accounted for largest chunk of number of students in country who scored more than 700 marks. In Gujarat, 122 students scored more than 700 marks. Out of these, 19 were from Rajkot.

The Sikar situation

Vidya Bharti School centre in Rajasthan's Sikar saw 8 candidates scoring 700 mark. Sixty-nine scored more than 650, 155 students bagged more than 600 marks and 241scored more than 550 marks. A total of 1001 students had appeared for the exam from this centre.

At Gurukul International School, 5 students bagged more than 700 marks, 63 candidates scored 650 and up, 132 students were able to cross 600 mark and 181 were with an above 550 score. There were 715 students.

