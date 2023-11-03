Jharkhand: Girl Students Avoid Food & Water At School Due To No Toilets Available Within Premises

Students Avoid Food & Water At School In Jharkhand With No Toilets | Representational Pic

Girl students of Swami Vivekanand Higher Secondary School in Jharkhand’s Chatra district try avoiding food and water during school hours due to the fear of having no toilets within the school premises. For the past six months they have to go outside the school premises in such a situation. The school, which is spread over five acres and has a stadium, does not have a single toilet due to renovation work going on.

According to the TOI report, the contractor assigned to renovate the toilets demolished the existing ones without providing alternatives. The school has nearly 1,100 students. Of the 20 teachers in School, 3 are women and two female employees are also employed. The challenge is also faced by teachers and male students.

According to the reports, the district authorities and the state education department are aware of the situation but have not been provided with any immediate relief.

The school is just a few yards away from the Mayurhund block headquarters still the authorities are waiting for a permanent solution. There is no temporary or alternate provided to these girls who carry such a baggage before entering the premises.

The school authorizes have rented a house nearby to use washroom, however for this they have to spend extra money.

According to BNN, a class X student expressed her discomfort and embarrassment at having to seek restroom access from locals, a sentiment echoed by many of her peers.

Washrooms available in Stadium but not for use

According to a teacher, the stadium and the old building have enough toilets to sort out our problem. These are also unused, but authorities has not given the permission to use them.

However, the school principal, Rajendra Das, told TOI that female students do not want to use the toilets of any of the two buildings, as both are situated at the far end of the school campus and are unsafe.

