Thane: School teacher booked for beating up Class 8 student for arriving late from washroom | Pixabay

An offence has been registered against a teacher of a private school for allegedly beating up a 14-year-old student in Maharashtra's Thane district

According to senior inspector Ghanshyam Adhav of the Vashind police station, the police have opened an investigation based on a complaint made by the parents of the Class 8 student under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Juvenile Justice Act and the Right to Education Act.

According to the complaint, the event happened on March 14. The teacher reportedly slapped the boy for coming out of the restroom late before beating him and pulling his ears, the boy said.

The boy complained of pain and there was swelling near his eyes, the official said, adding that a notice has been served to the teacher.

Pune teacher booked for beating up 6-year-old student over 'bad' handwriting

Earlier in December, a female schoolteacher was booked for allegedly beating up a 6-year-old student over his "bad" handwriting in Pune city of Maharashtra.

Angry over the student's "bad" handwriting, the teacher allegedly thrashed him in the school on October 20 and also asked the child not to disclose the incident to his family members.

(With PTI inputs)