Pune teacher booked for beating up 6-year-old student over 'bad' handwriting

The teacher allegedly thrashed him in the school on October 20 and also asked the child not to disclose the incident to his family members, the police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Representative Photo | Pixabay (Representative Photo)
Pune: A female schoolteacher has been booked for allegedly beating up a 6-year-old student over his "bad" handwriting in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

A non-cognizable (NC) offence has been registered against the teacher under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Wanwadi police station, they said.

