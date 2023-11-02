 Gujarat: Notice To 9 Schools In Rajkot For Violating Public Holiday Norms
Gujarat: Notice To 9 Schools In Rajkot For Violating Public Holiday Norms

The District Education Officer in Rajkot, Gujarat, has issued notices to nine local schools found to be conducting classes on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a notable public holiday, officials shared on Thursday.

This issue came to light when the student wing of the Congress party, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), staged a protest against these schools on Tuesday. They protested upon discovering that the institutions were operational on a public holiday. Following the demonstration, the schools in question were immediately shut down for the day.

Among the schools receiving notices are prominent institutions like Modi School, SNK School, Utkarsh School, Podar School, and K.G. Dholakiya School.

The DEO has called for an explanation from these educational establishments regarding their decision to hold classes on a day designated for commemoration and rest.

The response from the schools involved is awaited. 

