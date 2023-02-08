JEE Mains Result 2023: Maharashtra’s top scorers excel on a high note

JEE Mains 2023: Mumbai's Advay Bapat (top left), Maharashtra topper Dyanesh Hemendra Shinde (top right), Pune toppers Omkar Raichurkar and Apurva Mahajan (Bottom) |

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Tuesday, February 7, declared the results of the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2023 January session with twenty students bagging the perfect score of 100 percentile in the first session. Of the twenty JEE Main 2023 toppers, 14 candidates belonged to the General category, 4 to the OBC category, and one each from the gen-EWS and SC categories.

Chandrapur to Kota proves to be fruitful for Maharashtra teenager

Maharashtra’s Dyanesh Hemendra Shinde, one of the twenty toppers, moved to Kota in the eighth grade where his elder sister was already preparing for her NEET-UG. The music fanatic carried his guitar to the 'study hub' and never missed a chance to break into some tunes after his 12-hour study routine.

The topper who now resides with his mother in Kota misses life back in Chandrapur. "I will move back as soon as I am done with my JEE Advanced, all my school friends and childhood memories are back home," said Dyanesh while talking to the Free Press Journal. The top ranker is already gearing up for the next lap, JEE Advanced 2023.

Mumbai chap one of city's top JEE Mains scorers

Closer to home in Mumbai, Advay Bapat, a resident of Andheri, scored 99.94 percentile in session 1 of the JEE 2023 emerging as one of the top scorers from the city.

Son of Chartered Accountants, the 17-year-old has been preparing for the engineering entrance test for the past two years and believes there’s a mantra to his success.

“I have been studying continuously for the past two years and did not take any shortcuts with regard to my preparation,” stated Advay, who is currently preparing for his 12th-grade boards.

Keeping in tradition with his peers, Advay is planning to take the Session 2 exam for better results, while eyeing a chance to attempt JEE Advanced and eventually be successful in fulfilling his academic ambitions, in which he pictures himself getting into IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi.

On the question of what students can do to excel in JEE, Advay suggests that candidates follow two key aspects while preparing for the exam.

“I believe, for one, a student should give enough mock tests to identify their weak areas and second, they should start preparing for Chemistry early on as it’s much more difficult than other papers,” recommended Advay, who wishes to improve on his Maths before appearing for JEE Mains Session 2.

Pune follows Mumbai in producing student gems from Maharashtra

In Pune, Omkar Raichurkar emerged as the city topper with a 99.99 percentile while Apurva Mahajan became the city’s female topper with a score of 99.97 percentile.

According to the NTA data, no woman made the topper's cut in this JEE session. Meesala Pranathi Sreeja emerged as the female topper scoring 99.997 percentile in the exam. Around 29.8% of the candidates were girls, while the share of OBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates was 37%, 11.7%, 9.6%, and 3.4%.

As many as 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the January session of JEE, with 8.22 lakh appearing for the exams and marking a record attendance of 95.79 percent. The test was conducted in 13 languages across 574 centres in 287 cities, including 17 cities outside India.

Candidates who were not able to score their best in session 1 have the opportunity to retake the exam in session 2 which will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The top 2,50,000 qualifiers after both sessions qualify for JEE Advanced 2023 which will be administered on June 4, 2023, by IIT Guwahati.