JEE 2023: Pune's Omkar Raichurkar tops exam with 99.99 percentile, Apurva Mahajan topper among girls with 99.97 | Representative Image

Pune: Omkar Raichurkar topped the JEE from Pune city by scoring 99.99 percentile while Apurva Mahajan who scored 99.97 topped among girls from the city. Anirudha Saraf has scored 99.98 and stood second.

Darsh Patel topped the all India ranking by scoring 99.9492915.

All the students belonged to Bakliwal Tutorials. Director, Vaibhav Bakliwal says - "Despite JEE Main happening earlier than anticipated, BT was well prepared. Timely completion of syllabus and systematic revision reflected in the results. We are quite confident that our students will perform even better in JEE Advanced."

Bakliwal Tutorials students shine

With this Bakliwal Tutorials has produced Pune JEE Main topper for the 4th consecutive year 2023, 2022, 2021 & 2020”, said the director.

Analysing the paper pattern Prime Academy director Lalit Kumar said, “mains results for the first phase have been declared. Though the final results and cut-off will be decided after the second phase results, students above 89 percentiles in JEE Mains (phase 1) will probably be declared JEE Mains qualified. Out of 160 Prime Academy students, more than 108 have qualified for JEE Advanced. 6 of them have crossed the 99 percentile mark”, he said.

Kumar added, “Those who have already crossed the 96 percentile mark are strong contenders for getting into IITs. Though they are advised to appear for JEE mains phase 2 to improve their percentile and gain experience of examination conditions, they should primarily focus on JEE Advanced by taking mock tests and practising Advanced level problems.

Academy director shares tips for students:

-Students who couldn't do well in 1st phase shouldn't lose heart and continue to focus on the second phase of JEE mains.

-There have been many cases where students with less than 80 percentile jumped to 98 in the second phase.

-Check the questions of the first phase JEE Mains paper and identify 20-25 questions (out of 90) which you can handle easily. Approximately 10 straightforward questions will fetch you 40 marks in one hour.

-Apart from these, 15 more questions with high accuracy and a slow speed of eight minutes per question will account for the 93 percentile.

-If we analyse the previous year's JEE mains paper we can spot a 10th standard-level question of height and distance, one-two from statistics, and one from mathematical reasoning in maths.

-Most of these problems are fundamental school-level problems. One basic Kirchoff's law and kinematics problem in Physics can be seen.

-There are a couple of direct formula-based problems from Modern Physics and Thermodynamics.

-These topics are of dual importance as they are common in Chemistry and Physics, and relatively straightforward problems are asked.

-Questions from Bio-chemistry and surface chemistry are also prevalent in chemistry.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)