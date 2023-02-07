JEE Main 2023 April: Registrations begin for session 2; here's how to apply

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. | File Photo(Representational image)

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency has opened the registration window for JEE Main 2023 session 2 which is to be held in April. Candidates can enroll themselves for the second JEE Main session at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

To register for the JEE Main 2023 session 2:

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Enter your email address and mobile phone number to register.

Once you complete filling out the online application, a "application number" will be generated.

Fill out the JEE Main 2023 application form using the system-generated registration or application number.

Upload scanned documents with along your photo and signature.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee online and submit your application.

Retaking the JEE Main 2023 in April

The National testing Agency(NTA) has also declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are unhappy with their JEE Main session 1 scores have the opportunity to retake the exam in session 2. The JEE Main Session 2 registration process begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Any student who has already participated in session one and wishes to participate in session two must log in again. They must pay the exam fee for session two as well.

