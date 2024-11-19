 JEE Main 2025: No Registration Extension Says NTA; Deadline On This Date
JEE Main 2025: No Registration Extension Says NTA; Deadline On This Date

JEE Main 2025: No Registration Extension Says NTA; Deadline On This Date

The correction window will be open from November 26 to November 27

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
The deadline for submitting the online application for JEE Main 2025 is November 22, and no extensions will be granted for submission after this date, National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed.

Can make corrections

However, candidates who have already completed their registration will be given an opportunity to make corrections to their application form. The correction window will be open from November 26 to November 27.

During this period, candidates can update details such as their name, Class 10 and 12 information, PAN number, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, PwD status, and signature. However, modifications will not be permitted for the mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact information, or photograph.

How to Register for JEE Main 2025

1. Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. In the "Candidate Activity Section," click on the link to register for the exam.

3. Complete the registration form with your personal and educational details.

4. Log in to your account after registering.

5. Fill out the application form, ensuring all information is accurate.

6. Pay the required application fee through the available payment options.

7. After completing the form and payment, download, print, and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are urged to ensure all details are correctly filled out to avoid delays or issues with their application. The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will be held between January 22 and 31, 2025.

