NTA Releases JEE Mains 2025 FAQ; Dates Will Not Be Altered In Event Of Clash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its official website to address common concerns about the JEE Main 2025 exam. According to the FAQs, NTA has confirmed that the exam dates for JEE Main 2025 will not be altered, even in the event of a clash with other national or state-level exams.

What does JEE Mains 2025 FAQ cover?

These FAQs cover a wide range of topics, including exam dates, application procedures, eligibility criteria, and other important details. By providing clear and comprehensive answers, NTA aims to assist students in understanding the exam process and help them prepare effectively. The FAQs also address concerns regarding exam scheduling conflicts, admit card distribution, and other logistics, ensuring that candidates have all the information they need to avoid confusion and stay on track for the upcoming exam. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the NTA website for updates and further clarifications as the exam approaches.

FAQs for JEE Mains 2025

Candidates can find the summary of the FAQs for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2025 below:

1. Official Website and Helpline

The official website for JEE Main 2025 is [jeemain.nta.nic.in](https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/). For assistance, candidates can contact the helpline at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

2. Registration Process

Candidates can register online by following the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Detailed application guidelines are available under "Important Information at a Glance."

3. Choice of Exam Cities

The exam city choices are based on the candidate's permanent and present address during registration. Foreign candidates can select nearby countries with exam centres or cities within India. NTA reserves the right to allot a different city.

4. Aadhar Number

Aadhar authentication is optional, but candidates are advised to update their Aadhar for identity verification at the exam centre.

5. Eligibility for PwD Candidates

Candidates with disabilities must follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment for PwD/ PwBD candidates.

6. Scribe Facility

Candidates needing a scribe should refer to the guidelines in Chapter 4 of the Information Bulletin, including submitting required documentation at the exam centre.

7. Medium of Examination

JEE Main 2025 will be available in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages like Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and others.

8. Category Certificate Upload

Candidates do not need to upload category certificates but must provide details such as certificate number and issuing authority.

9. Exam Dates

Session 1 will be held between January 22 and 31, 2025, and Session 2 between April 1 and 8, 2025.

10. Document Submission

Candidates are not required to send any documents, including the confirmation page, to NTA via post or email.

11. Clashes with Other Exams

If JEE Main dates clash with other exams, NTA will not change the exam dates.

12. Admit Cards

Admit cards will be available for download from the NTA website once notified. Candidates should not expect them by post.

13. Examination Duration and Format

For candidates opting for both B. Arch and B. Planning, the exam duration is 3.5 hours. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical answer type questions with negative marking.

14. Age Limit & Eligibility

Candidates should refer to Chapter 3 of the Information Bulletin for detailed eligibility criteria.

15. Fee Payment

The application fee does not include the service charge. Payment can be made via debit/credit cards or net banking.

16. Fee Payment Issues

If there is a failed transaction, candidates should make the payment again and will be refunded after the exam results.

For complete details, candidates are advised to read the full Information Bulletin available on the NTA official website.