JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has announced a return to its earlier eligibility rules for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, reinstating the original limit on the number of attempts. This decision follows a recent change that temporarily increased the number of attempts from two to three for this year. The revised guidelines mark a significant shift, reverting to the long-standing eligibility criteria.

As stated in the official circular, "The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years concerning the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced), superseding the criterion announced in the Press Release dated November 05, 2024. This decision was made after considering various competing requirements during the JAB meeting held on November 15, 2024. As a result, the earlier eligibility criteria, which have been in effect since 2013, have been reinstated. All other eligibility criteria remain unchanged. For further details, please visit the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/."

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must rank in the top 2,50,000 qualified applicants (across all categories) for the B.E./B.Tech. paper (Paper I).

Ten percent are GEN-EWS, twenty-seven percent are OBC-NCL, fifteen percent are SC, and seven and a half percent are ST. The remaining 40.5% is available to everyone.

PwD candidates are given a 5% horizontal reservation within each of these five categories.

Age Limit

Applicants must have been born on October 1, 2000, or later. SC, ST, and PwD applicants are granted a five-year age relaxation; that is, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

Class 12 marks

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics should have been required courses when a candidate first took the Class XII (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024, or 2025.

Regardless of the combination or quantity of topics attempted or provided, candidates who took the Class XII (or equivalent) test for the first time in 2022 or earlier are unable to take the JEE (Advanced) 2025 exam.

Candidates can view the detailed eligibility requirements by visiting the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.