Indore: IIT JEE Advanced Opens 3rd Attempt; New Hope For Rural Aspirants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 1,000 students coming from villages to Indore and at least 5,000 in Madhya Pradesh will get another chance to be able to fulfil their dream of studying in the top engineering institutes in the country, specifically Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

This is credited to the latest update about the eligibility criteria for the said exam by IIT Kanpur, the organising institute of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. According to this update candidates have been allowed to take a third attempt at JEE Advanced 2025. Hence, students can attempt JEE Advanced up to three times within three consecutive years, an increase from the previous limit of two attempts over two years.

This move impacts most students coming to prepare for the examination from rural areas. With these changes JEE Advanced can be fairer and more accessible to a broader spectrum of students aspiring for excellence in engineering.

Must for those who miss by an inch, not a mile!

Students from rural areas often move to cities - education hubs like Indore and Kota after finishing their class 12 and meeting the requisite of scoring 75 per cent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects. After they move to the city, they are required to cover up the syllabus of class 11 and class 12 focused on clearing JEE exams.

“This often becomes a difficulty for students and even though they can cover up the syllabus, it takes time to be test-ready,” Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor said. Hence, students attempting the examination, often clear it, missing the chance for IITs by an inch. “They could easily cover the inch, but because of restriction attempts, they take whatever institute they can get and miss out on their dream,” Sharma said. This change in the number of attempts will be a bliss for such students who move to Indore and other education hubs, especially preparing for the entrance exam.

Aspirants’ dream to be saved

One such student who moved to Indore specifically to prepare for the exam Animesh Jain said, “We often felt that students in the city have an extra advantage, and we miss-out on getting into IIT by a little.” He added that this move will bring more uniformity and give rural students a chance to score admission in IITs too.

“I am so glad that my friends and younger cousins can also try to achieve their dream of getting into IIT,” JEE aspirant Rahul Kothari said. He added that most students, at least 75 per cent of them, would give up their dream on the examination, fearing failure. “Now, even if we fail, we can at least get another chance!” Kothari said.