Indore Metro To Use Gainfully Vacant Space Below Stations

Representative Image | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro is considering on ways and means to use the vacant spaces below its stations in the city. The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) managing director S Krishna Chaitanya instructed concerned officials to figure out the spaces and submit suggestions for usage of this space.

He gave instructions during his onsite inspection of Indore Metro corridor on Thursday. As of now there are two prime suggestions in which one is for plantation below the station and another is for setting up parking space for the public. However the final decision over this is yet to be taken by the higher authorities and concerned, said a metro official.

Instructions given to remove barricades

Similarly, the MD also instructed the concerned officials of Indore metro to remove all the unused and unwanted barricades installed at the corridor for ease in traffic moment on the roads along the corridor.

He said that the metro will only place barricades at such places where it is necessary and the concerned agency and officials shall ensure that the barricade should not obstruct the traffic moment and shall not cause any inconvenience to the public.