JEE Advanced 2025: Attempt Limit Increased To Three; Full Eligibility Details Now Available

The official JEE Advanced 2025 website has been published by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility requirements have also been made public by the exam authorities on their official website.

Candidates can visit jeeadv.ac.in to view the JEE Advanced eligibility requirements for 2025. Additionally, IIT Kanpur has raised the JEE Advanced 2025 attempt limit from two to three this year. Candidates may now take the JEE Advanced test up to three times in three years.

The date of the JEE Advanced 2025 exam has not yet been disclosed by IIT Kanpur. It is anticipated that JEE Advanced would take place in May this year as well.

Eligibility criteria:

Performance in JEE Main 2025:

Applicants must rank in the top 2,50,000 qualified applicants (across all categories) for the B.E./B.Tech. paper (Paper I).

Ten percent are GEN-EWS, twenty-seven percent are OBC-NCL, fifteen percent are SC, and seven and a half percent are ST. The remaining 40.5% is available to everyone.

PwD candidates are given a 5% horizontal reservation within each of these five categories.

Age Limit:

Applicants must have been born on October 1, 2000, or later. SC, ST, and PwD applicants are granted a five-year age relaxation; that is, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

Number of attempts:

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of three times in three consecutive years.

Class 12 marks:

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics should have been required courses when a candidate first took the Class XII (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024, or 2025.

Regardless of the combination or quantity of topics attempted or provided, candidates who took the Class XII (or equivalent) test for the first time in 2022 or earlier are unable to take the JEE (Advanced) 2025 exam.

Candidates can view the detailed eligibility requirements by visiting the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.