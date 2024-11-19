JEE Main 2025 Application Correction Window Opens From Nov 26: Check Details That You Can Modify

Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction window for the JEE Main 2025 application form will be open from November 26 to 27, 2024. During this period, applicants can make necessary corrections to their forms before final submission.

However, the NTA has confirmed that the registration deadline for JEE Main 2025 will not be extended, with the final date for submission set for November 22, 2024.

JEE Main is a crucial exam for students aspiring to join undergraduate engineering programs at prestigious institutions across India. The correction window allows candidates to rectify any errors in their application forms, ensuring that all details are accurate before submission.

Editable Fields During Correction Window:

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to certain details in their application form, including:

Address (Permanent and Present)

Category

Examination City Preference

Photograph

Signature

Medium of Examination

Gender

Sub-category (PwD)

However, the following fields cannot be altered:

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Mobile Number

Email Address

Date of Birth

Class 10 and 12 Details

Emergency Contact Details

PAN Card Number

How to Make Corrections:

Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Log in using your application number and password.

Make the necessary corrections in the application form.

Save the changes and resubmit the form.

Download and print the corrected application form for your records.

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: October 28, 2024

Application Deadline: November 22, 2024

Correction Window: November 26-27, 2024

Examination Dates (Session 1): January 22-31, 2025