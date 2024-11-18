NTA JEE Main 2025: Registrations Surge As Deadline Nears, Close To 8 Lakh Applications Received

File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. The registration process began on October 28, 2024.

After a slow start, applications have gained momentum as the November 22 deadline nears. However, registrations remain significantly lower than last year’s 12 lakh applicants, with 7.8 lakh students registered so far.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance exam for engineering aspirants and serves as a preliminary test for JEE Advanced, required for admission to IITs. Initially, only 5 lakh candidates had registered by November 10, likely due to the festival season, but the numbers rose steadily, with 1 lakh new registrations in the past few days.

Important Dates for JEE Main 2025

Application Start Date: October 28, 2024

Registration Deadline: November 22, 2024 (9 PM)

Exam City Slip: First week of January

Admit Card Release: Three days before exams

Exam Dates: January 22–31, 2025

Result Announcement: By February 12, 2025

Important Advice for Students

Apply early at jeemain.nta.nic.in to secure a preferred exam center, as availability is prioritized for early registrants. Delays may result in inconvenient exam locations.

Check for confirmation emails after completing registration steps, including payment of the fee. If no email is received, verify the application status online and ensure the fee hasn’t been refunded.