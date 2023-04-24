JEE Main 2023: Final provisional answer key out, results to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

If a question is removed from the final answer key, candidates will be awarded marks in accordance with NTA guidelines. | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer keys on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will also release the results and scorecards for JEE Main session 2.

NTA will announce JEE Main cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and candidates’ all India ranks along with session 2 results. Names of all India toppers will also be revealed.

As per past trends, NTA is expected to announce JEE Mains results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) first, followed by paper 2.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was taken on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, with around 8 lakh students taking the exam. On April 19, 2023, the answer key was made public, and students could raise objections up until April 21, 2023.

To check JEE Main 2023 session 2 results:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to access the JEE Main official website.

Click the result link on the homepage.

Type in your birthdate and application number.

The screen will show your results. Review it, download it, and print a copy for future records.