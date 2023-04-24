JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear 75% eligibility criteria plea today

Representational image | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will be hearing the 75% eligibility criteria plea today as it has been listed as item number 52 in the court, according to advocate Anubha Sahai.

The petitioners have requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 75 percent eligibility criteria requirement as it's not a 'true reflection of their actual eligibility'.

“The marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75 per cent) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (candidates),” says the statement in the PIL submitted in court.

The hearing, which was first held on April 6, led the judges to question the very aim behind setting the 75% eligibility criteria with the petitioners stating that the report concerning top 20 percentile candidates has not been released by board since 2019.

A student has also approached the court separately with a petition that mandates a third JEE session for candidates. Students have been requesting for a third JEE session in May 2023.