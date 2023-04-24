JEE Main 2023 Results: Check session 2 scorecards, rankings at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 updates | PTI(Representative Image)

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also make the cut-off scores, top performers, and percentile information available along with the results.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was taken on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, with around 8 lakh students taking the exam. On April 19, 2023, the answer key was made public, and students could raise objections up until April 21, 2023.

To check JEE Main 2023 session 2 results:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to access the JEE Main official website.

Click the result link on the homepage.

Type in your birthdate and application number.

The screen will show your results. Review it, download it, and print a copy for future records.

JEE Advanced 2023

Candidates who ank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to register at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website. The application deadline for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 5, 2023 while the admit card will be available from 10 a.m. on May 29, 2023 to 2:30 p.m.