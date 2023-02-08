JEE Mains Results 2023: Toppers put their states on the map with 100 percentile; here's how they were successful

Representational Image | PTI

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the central examination body, released the scorecards for the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 where twenty students bagged the perfect score of 100 percentile.

Meesala Pranathi Sreeja emerged as the female topper scoring 99.997 percentile in the exam. Deshank Pratap Singh topped the SC category with a 100 NTA score, Dheeravath Thanuj topped the ST category with a 99.99041 NTA score, and Md Sahil Akhtar emerged as the highest scorer in the PwD category with a 99.9848042 percentile score.

This year, Maharashtra recorded the most number of registrations for session 1 with 1.06 lakh students registering from the state, of which 72,013 were male candidates and 34,093 female candidates.

The first session of JEE Mains 2023 was administered from January 24 and February 1. A gateway to the IITs, the nationwide test marked a record attendance of 95.79 percent in January with 8.22 lakh students appearing for the exams. Around 29.8% of the candidates were girls, while the share of OBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates was 37%, 11.7%, 9.6%, and 3.4%. The test was conducted in 13 languages across 574 centres in 287 cities, including 17 cities outside India.

Soham Das:

Kolkata's Soham Das is one among 20 individuals who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session 1. Das, who has been preparing for JEE Mains since Class 11 attended both, physical coaching classes and distance learning classes to ace the nationwide entrance test.

"I spent 10-14 hours a day studying for the JEE Main exam. Each time the preparation became overwhelming, I would go down and play my favourite sport, football, for thirty minutes," said Soham.

The IIT Bombay aspirant does not plan on appearing for the second session of JEE in April.

Kaushal Vijay:

The JEE journey started for Kaushal in class 10 itself. For the past three years, the Ahmedabad student has devoted nearly ten hours each day studying for the national engineering entrance test, in hopes of making it to IIT Bombay.

“Studying for JEE has been a tough ride but the one thing I did not give up on was movies!” said the topper. “From Bollywood to South Indian hits, tuning into movies helped me do away with my stress. The 'Avenger’ movies have definitely been played on repeat through my JEE Main prep days,” said Kaushal.

The Gujarat topper has now set his eyes on CBSE Class 12 board exams and JEE Advanced 2023.

Krish Gupta:

Hailing from Rajasthan’s Sikar, Krish Gupta enrolled in JEE coaching classes from the ninth grade itself. While Krish had confidence in his preparation, a perfect 100 percentile came as a surprise to him as well.

“Now that the JEE Main is done with, I have to start preparing for my CBSE boards,” said the topper who often plays badminton to do away with academic stress.

Krish has also been a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KYPY) & National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scholar. He has also aced NCERT’s National Talent Search Exam(NTSE) in the past while also acing the Indian National Math Olympiad twice.

Dhruv Sanjay Jain:

Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city has a lot to rejoice as Dhruv Sanjay Jain secured an overall 100 percentile, earning the distinction of being the highest scorer in his state.

Starting his preparations for JEE in Class 11, Dhruv used to dedicate his entire day to revising the subjects, with a special focus on Chemistry as compared to Physics and Math.

An IIT Bombay hopeful, Dhruv has not zeroed in on the branch he would like to go into and would prefer to give himself a few days to take any decisions with regard to his academic career.

“I used to get nervous earlier before taking tests which led to me missing out on important questions but eventually I realised focusing on the process is important while breaking down big targets into smaller goals. If our hard work persists, we will be able to achieve anything,” Dhruv remarked.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)