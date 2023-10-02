Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army Commences Scholarship Scheme For Underprivileged Students

Indian army in Jammu & Kashmir | Representative pic (ANI)

Srinagar: The Indian Army has initiated the Jammu and Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme 2023 to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged students, officials said on Sunday. Through this scholarship being launched as part of the Army's 'Sadbhavana' operation, the education of 146 students from different districts of the valley will be sponsored for an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh each, a defence spokesperson said. "The balance expenditure in respect of these students will be borne by the respective universities.

There are 12 affiliated universities in which these students will be pursuing their Higher Education," the spokesperson said here on Sunday. "This programme has a goal to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged students by offering scholarships and financial aid to those who exhibit exceptional potential and dedication in the field of education," he added.

The spokesperson said hundreds of students had applied from the Kupwara district, of which 34 students were finalised, based on a written test and interview. These students were accorded a warm send-off at Drugmullah on behalf of the Kupwara-based Army division. The ceremony was also aimed at encouraging more students from the weaker sections of society to pursue higher education and "contribute to the building of an Atmanirbhar Bharat", the spokesman said.

"The scholarship scheme is gaining a lot of popularity and many more students intend to pursue higher education through this joint initiative by the Indian Army and affiliated universities," he added.