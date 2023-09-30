J&K: Indian Army, Police Bust 2 Terrorist Hideouts In Tral; 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Kupwara

Indian Army, Police Bust 2 Terrorist Hideouts | Twitter | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorist hide outs were busted on Saturday during raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. Acting on a tipoff the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Indian Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) laid a cordon in the forest area of Nagbal Forest situated in Gulshanpora Tral. The operation was carried out and during the searches, two terrorist hideouts were busted. The Indian Army informed about the busting of the terror hideouts.

There is an increase reported in terrorist activities

There is an increase reported in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir recently. In another incident, an encounter that is being carried out in Kupwara two terrorists have been killed. The encounter took place in Kumkadi area of the Machal sector. The Police said that they got information about the terrorists hiding in the area.

The Police along with the Indian Army reached the spot and carried a joint operation. In the operation, two terrorists were killed by security forces and the operation is still underway. The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by the police and the Indian Army after a tipoff from the Kupwara Police.

Kupwara Police provided information

Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara Police said, "Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, 2 infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress." The operation is still under progress and further details are awaited.

