 ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus
ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus

ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus

The students' outfit has also demanded that the administration take immediate action to identify those responsible and fix accountability for not being able to stop such cases.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
JNU campus walls defaced | X (Twitter)

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday said it has written to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration for an inquiry into a recent incident of "anti-national" slogans being scribbled on the walls in the campus.

"Being a student organisation, we are gravely concerned about the frequent anti-Bharat slogan-writing incidents on the JNU campus. Yesterday, some students captured pictures of slogans such as 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir', 'Free Kashmir', 'Bhagwa Jalega', etc. on the School of Languages building wall," the letter read.

The administration painted the walls clean on Sunday morning after it was brought to its notice and photos of the walls went viral, Vikas Patel, ABVP secretary for JNU, told PTI.

The students' body has demanded that the chief security officer of JNU should be held responsible for failing to prevent such cases.

