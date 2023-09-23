Watch: ABVP Celebrates After Securing 3 Posts At DUSU Students Polls; Tushar Dedha Becomes New President

Students celebrating at the varsity | PTI

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) 2023 election results are declared. This year ABVP's Tushar Dedha became the new President of the DUSU. Meanwhile the vice-president post was secured by NSUI's Abhi Dahiya won the vice-president post. ABVP also secured two more central posts of Secretary and Joint-secretary by Aprajita and Sachin Baisla respectively.

VIDEO | ABVP supporters celebrate as organisation wins three posts in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

Celebrations at the Delhi University's North campus started after the rights-wing students union was leading since the initial phases of counting.

This guy Tushar dedha was contender for DUSU president 2019 but didn't get ticket. Worked among students and got 2023 ABVP ticket.

This year 24 candidates contested elections for the DUSU elections 2023 from ABVP, Congress-affiliated NSUI, CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) had fielded candidates for all four central posts.

Earlier The chief election officer for the polls, Chander Shekhar, said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent. Around one lakh students were eligible to vote in the election.

According to the reports, This year the voting percentage was higher than in 2019. In the last election the turnout of 39.90 per cent was recorded.

