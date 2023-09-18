DUSU Polls 2023: These Candidates Are Running For Student's Election

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 18, 2023
The student's wing of the BJP, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is all set to contest elections for DUSU Polls 2023.
Student's election at the Delhi University is a battle between ABVP and NSUI. Latter being a Congress' student's wing. Kanhaiya Kumar is the Committee In-charge of NSUI.
For ABVP Tushar Dedha is contesting for the post of President. He has BA degree in Economics and Political Science from Delhi University.
For the post of Vice President, ABVP's candidate is Sushant Dhankad. A native of Haryana. he completed his bachelor's degree in English (Hons) from Satyawati College (DU).
ABVP's candidate for Secretary is Aparajita, a native of UP's Jaunpur. She holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Delhi.
The candidate for the Joint Secretary's post for ABVP is Sachin Baisala. A native of Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. He did his Bachelor's from Ramjas College, Delhi University, and he also holds LLB from the Faculty of Law, DU.
NSUI's candidate for secretary's post Yakshana Sharma is a graduate of Hindu College.
NSUI's President candidate for DUSU is Hitesh Gulia, a BCom. degree holder from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. He is also the final year student of LLB.
The candidate for the post of Vice President is Abhi Dahiya who is a first-year student of MA (Buddhist Studies).
Shubham Kumar is NSUI's face for the Joint Secretary post. He graduated from the College of Vocational Studies, DU.
All India Student's Union (AISA), a left faction is also contesting election for DUSU. Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is running for the post of President and Anushka Chaudhary for Vice President's post.
AISA has put forward Aditya Pratap Singh as a candidate for the post of Secretary and Anjali Kumari for Joint Secretary's post.
