DUSU Polls 2023: These Candidates Are Running For Student's Election

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 18, 2023

The student's wing of the BJP, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is all set to contest elections for DUSU Polls 2023.

Twitter @ABVP

Student's election at the Delhi University is a battle between ABVP and NSUI. Latter being a Congress' student's wing. Kanhaiya Kumar is the Committee In-charge of NSUI.

Twitter @NSUI

For ABVP Tushar Dedha is contesting for the post of President. He has BA degree in Economics and Political Science from Delhi University.

Twitter @ABVP

For the post of Vice President, ABVP's candidate is Sushant Dhankad. A native of Haryana. he completed his bachelor's degree in English (Hons) from Satyawati College (DU).

Twitter @ABVP

ABVP's candidate for Secretary is Aparajita, a native of UP's Jaunpur. She holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Delhi.

Twitter @ABVP

The candidate for the Joint Secretary's post for ABVP is Sachin Baisala. A native of Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. He did his Bachelor's from Ramjas College, Delhi University, and he also holds LLB from the Faculty of Law, DU.

Twitter @ABVP

NSUI's candidate for secretary's post Yakshana Sharma is a graduate of Hindu College.

Twitter @NSUI

NSUI's President candidate for DUSU is Hitesh Gulia, a BCom. degree holder from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. He is also the final year student of LLB.

Twitter @NSUI

The candidate for the post of Vice President is Abhi Dahiya who is a first-year student of MA (Buddhist Studies).

Twitter @NSUI

Shubham Kumar is NSUI's face for the Joint Secretary post. He graduated from the College of Vocational Studies, DU.

Twitter @NSUI

All India Student's Union (AISA), a left faction is also contesting election for DUSU. Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is running for the post of President and Anushka Chaudhary for Vice President's post.

Twitter @AISA_DU

AISA has put forward Aditya Pratap Singh as a candidate for the post of Secretary and Anjali Kumari for Joint Secretary's post.

@AISA_DU

