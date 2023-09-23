Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of DUSU Election Result 2023

DUSU Election Result 2023 today | Representational Pic

Due to the ongoing Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) elections, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the movement of vehicles on a few roads. Delhi Traffic Police on micro-blogging site, X writes, "Traffic Advisory Today on dated 23.09.2023, counting of votes regarding DUSU election is to be held in North Campus, Delhi University."

"Commuters are advised to avoid following route for better convenience.

1. There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in Delhi University area. 2. Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists." it added.

The results for the DUSU elections 2023 will be out anytime soon. Vote counting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections commenced on Saturday, and the outcomes for all four central panel positions – president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary – are anticipated to be disclosed shortly.

Chander Shekhar, the chief election officer overseeing these elections told PTI that the voter turnout at the university stood at 42 percent. Approximately one hundred thousand students were eligible to cast their votes in the election.

Students cast their vote in 52 DU colleges and departments on Friday.

