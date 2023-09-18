DU UG Admissions 2023: Registration For Special Spot Round Begins Today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2023 | Representative image

Delhi University (DU) UG special spot round admission 2023 is scheduled to begin from today. Interested students who has not been allotted seats in the previous rounds can go for the UG courses in DU colleges throught this round. They can register for DU UG special spot admission round through the DU's CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Link to be at activated 5 PM

Delhi University CSAS application form for the special round will be activated at 5 PM along with the DU vacant seats list. The last date to apply for the DU UG admission 2023 is September 20.

The university conducted two spot allotment rounds before the special round to fill vacant seats. Those allotted seats in DU spot admission round 1 and 2 will be able to participate in the special spot round. However, those allocated in previous rounds will not be eligible. Based on the program-specific merit, order of preference of college, seats availability, the allocation list will be published on September 21 at 10 AM.

Steps to register for DU special spot round:

Visit the DU's CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Then click on the Register for Undergraduate admission button.

Enter basic details; name, email address to generate password.

Select the special spot round admission from the dashboard.

Enter courses and colleges in the order of preference.

Review the application and submit.