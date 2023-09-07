DU PG Admission 2023: Registration For Mid-entry Begins at admission.uod.ac.in, Direct Link

DU PG Admission 2023 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) process for admission into Delhi University is underway. The online registration for the DU Post Graduate(PG) Mid-Entry 2023 has started today, September 07. Those candidates who did not apply for CSAS PG 2023 can apply for the CSAS mid-entry process through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The last date for the online application process for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023 is September 9 till 4:59 PM.

According to the varsity, Candidate who had applied for the CSAS(PG)-2023 mid-way won't hold right to claim the seats allocated to those who had earlier applied to CSAS(PG)-2023.

The official notice reads, "Once the seat has been allocated to the candidate who has applied to CSAS(PG)-2023 mid-way, it will be mandatory for him/her to take admission on the allocated seat. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidate's right to seek admission to UoD. The seat allocated in a particular allocation round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation round."

Application Fee for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023

Candidates participating in the DU PG Mid-Entry 2023 are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000 (non-refundable).

Direct Link to apply for DU PG Mid-Entry Registration 2023

Read Also DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11

Steps to apply for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023:

Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

The click on the link with 'PG Admission 2023'.

Register and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the mid-entry fees.

Submit and download the registration form and take a printout for future references.

Read Also DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)