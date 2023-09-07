 DU PG Admission 2023: Registration For Mid-entry Begins at admission.uod.ac.in, Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU PG Admission 2023: Registration For Mid-entry Begins at admission.uod.ac.in, Direct Link

DU PG Admission 2023: Registration For Mid-entry Begins at admission.uod.ac.in, Direct Link

The last date for the online application process for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023 is September 9 till 4:59 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
DU PG Admission 2023 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) process for admission into Delhi University is underway. The online registration for the DU Post Graduate(PG) Mid-Entry 2023 has started today, September 07. Those candidates who did not apply for CSAS PG 2023 can apply for the CSAS mid-entry process through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The last date for the online application process for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023 is September 9 till 4:59 PM.

According to the varsity, Candidate who had applied for the CSAS(PG)-2023 mid-way won't hold right to claim the seats allocated to those who had earlier applied to CSAS(PG)-2023.

The official notice reads, "Once the seat has been allocated to the candidate who has applied to CSAS(PG)-2023 mid-way, it will be mandatory for him/her to take admission on the allocated seat. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidate's right to seek admission to UoD. The seat allocated in a particular allocation round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation round."

Application Fee for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023

Candidates participating in the DU PG Mid-Entry 2023 are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000 (non-refundable).

Direct Link to apply for DU PG Mid-Entry Registration 2023

Read Also
DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11
article-image

Steps to apply for DU PG Mid-Entry 2023:

Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

The click on the link with 'PG Admission 2023'.

Register and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the mid-entry fees.

Submit and download the registration form and take a printout for future references.

Read Also
DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Success story: From Engineer to IAS Officer, Meet Omkar Pawar Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 194

Success story: From Engineer to IAS Officer, Meet Omkar Pawar Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 194

DU PG Admission 2023: Registration For Mid-entry Begins at admission.uod.ac.in, Direct Link

DU PG Admission 2023: Registration For Mid-entry Begins at admission.uod.ac.in, Direct Link

GATE 2024 Registration Ongoing At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link Here

GATE 2024 Registration Ongoing At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: Counselling Round 2 Selection List Out At cetcell.net

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: Counselling Round 2 Selection List Out At cetcell.net

Uttar Pradesh: An Institute From Prayagraj Designs First-Of-Its-Kind Dialects Dictionary

Uttar Pradesh: An Institute From Prayagraj Designs First-Of-Its-Kind Dialects Dictionary