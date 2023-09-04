 DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11
DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11 | Representational image

The Delhi University will release the 3rd merit list for postgraduate (PG) admissions 2023 on September 11. Earlier, the third merit list was supposed to be released on September 4 but as per the revised schedule, the list will be published on September 11 at 5 pm. Currently, the second round of admissions is underway. Ahead of the third list, DU will conduct mid entry between September 7 and 9.

After the third list is released, candidates have to accept the allotted seats between 5 pm on September 11 and 4:59 pm on September 13. This round is for both CSAS allocation and supernumerary quotas. Departments, colleges and centres will verify these admissions and approve the online applications from September 11 (5 pm) to September 14 (4:59 pm).

The last date for making payment of the fee online is September 15. The university may announce more admission rounds, subject to availability of vacant seats.

Steps to check DU PG 3rd merit list 2023:

Visit the site at admission.uod.ac.in.

Then go to the PG admissions.

Login to your dashboard by submitting the required information.

Check and download your allotment result.

