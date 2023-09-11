DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Delhi University has today, September 11 announced the seat allotment result for the spot round 2 of undergraduate admissions for the upcoming academic session. Interested candidates can check the seat allotment of the second spot round of DU UG admission 2023 through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The university had earlier informed that the allocated seats will be final, and candidates cannot withdraw or upgrade seats in the DU UG second spot round. The university in an official notice said, "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round.”

Those candidates who are allotted seats in the spot round 2 will have to accept the allotted seats between September 11 and September 13 till 4:59 pm, then the colleges will verify and approve the applications between September 11 and September 14.

According to the schedule, the last date to pay the admission fee is September 15.

Steps to check DU UG spot round 2 seat allotment 2023:

Visit the University's CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Then Click on the UG admission 2023 link on the left panel.

Candidates will be redirected to another page

Now, click on the spot admission seat allotment list and login.

Check the seat allotment status and download the admission letter.

