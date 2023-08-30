DU Spot Admission 2023: Last Date For Registration To UG Courses Today; Check Schedule Here

DU UG Admissions 2023 | Representative image

DU UG spot admission 2023 registration is underway, and the varsity will soon close the undergraduate (UG) admission process. According to the schedule the university will declare the DU UG seat allotment result 2023 on September 1 for spot admission through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The University has released the DU vacant seat 2023 for spot admission round 1 in the CSAS portal. Interested students who wish to participate in DU spot admission 2023 will have to register by 4.59 PM today.

Delhi University instructed candidates to select as many courses and colleges as possible. 1,29,785 seats were offered in the first three rounds, as per the data shared by the university.

Schedule for DU Spot Admission 2023:

Seat allotment result: September 1

Candidates to accept allocated seats: September 1, 5 pm to September 3 till 4:59 Pm

Colleges to verify and approve online applications: September 2, (10 Am) to September 4, (4:59 Pm)

Last date of online payment of admission fees: September 5 till 4:59 Pm

Steps to check DU seat allotment 2023:

Visit the Delhi University CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the UG Admission 2023 link on the left menu.

The page will be redirected to ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the spot admission seat allotment list and login.

Check the seat allotment status and download the admission letter.