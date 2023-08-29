DU Admission 2023: Schedule Out For Spot Round At admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University | File Photo (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Monday released the schedule for the DU spot round of UG admissions for the academic session 2023-24. As per the schedule, the registration process for DU UG spot round 2023 will commence today, August 29 at 5 PM. Students who wish to apply in the spot round of DU UG admission 2023 will have to visit the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

The vacant seats for DU UG spot admission round 1 will be announced today. Candidates can submit their applications for the DU UG 2023 admission spot round through the CSAS portal. The deadline for applying to DU UG admission spot round 1 is tomorrow, August 30.

The seat allotment results for the spot round 1, CW-II, ECA-II, Music-II, and BFA-II will be announced on September 1. Candidates will be required to accept the assigned seat from September 1 (5 PM) to September 3 (4:49 PM). The deadline to submit the online admission fee is September 5.

DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Round 1 Schedule

Declaration of vacant seats: August 29, 2023, 5:00 PM

Registration, upgradation window: August 29, 2023, from 5 pm to August 30, 2023, till 4:59 pm

Seat allocation: September 1, 2023, at 5 pm

Candidates to accept allocated seats: September 1, 2023, 5 pm to September 3, 2023 till 4:59 pm

Colleges to verify and approve online applications: September 2, 2023, from 10 am to September 4, 2023, till 4:59 pm

Last date of online payment of admission fees: September 5, 2023, till 4:59 pm

"It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round 1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD," reads the notice released by DU.

Steps to register for DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1:

Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Spot Round registration link.

A new window will open, enter your login details and submit.

Proceed with filling up the online application form for DU UG spot admission round 1.

Upload the necessary documents, as asked.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for further use.

