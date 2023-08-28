 DU UG Admission 2023: 65,000 Students Allotted Seats; Hansraj Most Preferred College
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Hansraj College | Representational Pic

The admission process of students into the University of Delhi is still on. According to the varsity, 65,532 students have opted for undergraduate (UG) programmes of its affiliated colleges for the academic session 2023-24. The university has closed the Round 3 counselling process on August 26. The common seat allocation system (CSAS) of DU said in the first three rounds, 1,29,785 seats were offered for the UG counselling. "Of the total seats allotted, 53% have been offered to girls and the rest to boys,” the CSAS said.

The varsity also said that 38,138 candidates have exercised their freeze option while 10,300 students have got their first preference of courses and colleges. The data shows that the maximum number of admissions were made in Hansraj College, Ramjas College, Dayal Singh College, Gargi College and Kirori Mal College in the first three rounds for UG admission.

As per the data released for the UG admissions, B.Com (Hons), B.Com, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English are the top five programs selected for all the three rounds. The university will announce an additional spot round to fill the vacant seats remaining after the three rounds.

The DU said the second round of postgraduate (PG) is under way. CSAS said a total of 7,226 candidates have made the fee payment and 2,820 admissions have been approved. It also added that two rounds of BTech are over. The allocations from the third round onwards will be online but if the faculty needs to verify certain documents, then the candidates will have to be present physically.

