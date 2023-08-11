DU UG Admissions 2023: Around 19,000 Seats Allocated in 2nd List; Upgrade For 10000 Candidates

DU UG Admissions 2023 | Representative image

The list of Delhi University’s second round of allocation has been released on Thursday evening under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG admission 2023. Around 19,000 candidates have been allotted seats in the second round. If candidates want to accept the allocated college, they can do so till August 13. They will be given time till August 15 to finalise their payment against the second list.

In the second round, 10,104 candidates got their upgraded choice.

A total of 34,174 candidates opted for the upgrade after the first round, and 32,600 retained their earlier allocation.

Candidates who are content with their allocation can opt to ‘freeze’ their choice. The candidates who had chosen to ‘upgrade’ their choice after the first round, will be allotted a higher preferred combination if seats are available, the same applies for the second round too.

Candidates who opt to ‘upgrade’ in the second round, will be allotted a higher preference in the third round. Those who choose to ‘freeze’ will not be allowed to ‘upgrade’ later.

DU has three rounds of allocations. The third round of counselling begins on August 17, with the display of vacant seats at 5 pm.

The window for mid-entry and re-ordering higher preferences will open from 5 pm on August 17 till 4.59 pm of August 19.

The third list will be published on August 22 at 5 pm. Candidates can accept their seats until August 24. The last date of payment of fees is by 4.59 pm on August 26.

DU plans on commencing the classes for the academic session 2023-24 from August 16.

Total enrollments under the first list for undergraduate courses stand at 61,598 as of 5.30 pm on Sunday; these students have paid fees and confirmed their admission.

