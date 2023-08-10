DU PG Admissions 2023: Last Day For CSAS Registration Today At pgadmission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admissions 2023 | IANS (Representational Pic)

The registration process for the Delhi University Postgraduate (DU PG) Admissions 2023 will be closed today, August 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the post graduate courses through the official site of Delhi University PG at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule, the first allocation list will be released on August 17, 2023 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 17 to August 20, 2023. Candidates applying to CSAS(PG)-2023 must have appeared in CUET(PG) - 2023, conducted by NTA.

The department/ college/ centre will verify and approve the online applications from August 17 to August 21, 2023.

The last date for payment of fees by candidates is till August 22, 2023.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Direct link to apply

CSAS(PG)-2023 Application fee:

For UR/ OBC-NCL /EWS: Rs. 250

For SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 100

A candidate applying for Sports supernumerary quota will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 100.00

According to the University, the CSAS(PG)-2023 application fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Steps to apply for DU PG Admissions 2023:

Visit the official site of DU Admission at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on new registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.