DU Admissions 2023: First List Today At admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2023 | Representational pic

The final list for admission to Delhi University will be released today, August 7 by the University of Delhi. Students who have filled the application form for admissions to DU and are still waiting for a seat in one of the affiliated colleges can check the list of available seats on the official websites at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The window to re-order higher preference will be open from 5 pm tomorrow till 4:59 pm on August 8.

The second DU CSAS allocation list will be released on August 10, and candidates will have till August 13 to accept their allocated college. Candidates will have until August 15 to make their payment against the second list. After the second round of seat allotment, Delhi University will again release a list of vacant seats on August 17, following which the third merit list will release on August 22.

The University has announced the first seat allocation list for undergraduate (UG) admissions on August 1. According to the data shared by the university, in the first round, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for allocation based on their preferences of programme and college combinations. A total of 85,853 allocations have been selected in the first round. DU offers 71,000 undergraduate seats across 78 undergraduate programs and 198 BA (Bachelor of Arts) degree combinations across 68 colleges.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)