Delhi University Admission 2023: 2.5 lakh Register For UG Courses; BCom Most Preferred Course Again

Delhi University Admission 2023 | Representational image

The admission process for the University of Delhi is underway. This year the number of applications for undergraduate (UG) admission received by the University has risen from 1.7 lakh last year to 2.45 lakh this year, marking a jump of 75,000. Of the 3,04,699 have registered on the admissions portal, 2.45 lakh have paid the fees.

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) has continued to be the most preferred course this year too. The course has received 72,769 applications in the 2023.

After registration on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) ended on Wednesday at 5 pm, Kirori Mal College (KMC) emerged with the highest number of applications.

The data presented by the varsity showed that English (H) and Political Science (H) are amongst the most preferred choices by the applicants after BCom programme continued its domination over other courses.

The data, however, does not indicate that these courses' merit list will have high scorers. The data, which shows the courses in which high scorers have applied, was not available.

The students' preferences will be auto-locked on July 27. The university will release a simulated list on July 29, following which students will get a chance to re-order their preferences. On August 1, the first allocation first merit list will be released.

Although the volume of applications has risen from last year, the number is still lower than 2021 when the university had received over 2.74 lakh paid applications. In 2020, it was around 3.51 lakh.

There are a total 70,000 seats in the university for 78 programmes in 68 colleges.

Applications received by DU Colleges:

Kirori Mal College has received around 1,61,533 applications.

Hindu College at 2nd with 1,58,548

Hansraj College at 3rd with 1,57,162

Ramjas College (which was on top last year) came in at number 4 this year.

In an interview the Vice-chancellor of the University, Yogesh Singh urged students who opted for Delhi University to fill maximum number of options. "Don't just apply for 4-5 seats in the DU colleges, go for maximum number of possible seats, even if you don't want to continue with it and wait for another round of seat allocation then don't freeze." he emphasized.

