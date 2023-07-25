DU Admissions 2023: Last Date For CSAS Phase 1 & 2 Registration Extended Till July 26

DU Admissions 2023 | Representational pic

The University of Delhi has extended the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase 1, phase 2 deadline for admissions to undergraduate degree programs till July 4:59 p.m. on 26, 2023. Interested candidates can register themselves for admission to DU, Also those who completed phase 1 but have not yet filled up their preferences will be allowed to do so by July 26.

The university has advised the students to keep regularly saving their preferences because the CSAS site will automatically lock the previously saved preferences on July 27, 2023, at 5 pm.

“In the correction window, candidates can edit/modify only the fields according to the registration fee equal to or less than that already paid by applicant. Candidates update their profiles and re-upload their updated/ documents and preferences”, reads the official notification.

Additionally, candidates won't be able to submit applications for the ECA and sports supernumerary quotas during the correction window. Only their certificates will be able to be re-uploaded for these extra quotas. The schedule for the announcement of simulated ranks and allocation rounds will remain the same. According to Delhi University notice no more extensions will be given.

