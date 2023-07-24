DU UG Admission 2023: Last Date Today To Fill Preferences For CSAS Phase 2

DU UG Admission 2023 | Representational Pic

The second phase of admissions into Undergraduate courses in Delhi University will be closed today. The last date for preference or choice filling under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is July 24th. Candidates seeking admission into the Delhi university have to complete the process by logging in to admission.uod.ac.in.

Preference filling of programmes and colleges can be done till 4:59 pm.

Fresh candidates are also allowed to register on the CSAS portal during this window. Choices or preferences will be auto locked on July 27, 5 pm.

The simulated list for the first round will be out at 5 pm on July 29 and after that, candidates will be allowed to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30. The first CSAS allotment list or merit list for DU UG admission 2023 will be released on August 1 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions of students by August 5.

The last date for online fee payment for the first admission round is August 6 (4:59 pm).

