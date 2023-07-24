DU To Host Webinar For Admissions To ECA & Sports Quota On You Tube Tomorrow

DU campus | Representative Image

The Delhi University (DU) is going to organise a webinar on the undergraduate admission process for the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota tomorrow, July 25 at 3 pm. In the Webinar the varsity will help students interested in seeking admission to the University through ECA and sports quotas.

The webinar will be hosted by the admission branch of the university and will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the University of Delhi at youtube.com/@Univofdelhi. This initiative aims to reach out to a wider audience and make information accessible to students from all corners of the country.

This is the second webinar organized by the admission branch, with the theme "Orientation to Admission under ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quotas."

During the webinar, Deepti Taneja, convener of ECA admissions and joint dean of the culture council, will inform about the admission process under the ECA quota. For students interested in admission under the sports quota, Anil Kalkal, director of sports and physical education, University of Delhi, will provide the related information.

Haneet Gandhi, the dean of admission at DU, urged all candidates interested in admissions under the ECA and sports quota to attend the webinar. The session will provide valuable insights into the admission process, help clear any doubts, and enable the candidates to approach the application process with clarity and confidence.