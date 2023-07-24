Ambedkar University Delhi PG Admission: AISA Releases Helpline Numbers For Freshers

Ambedkar University, Delhi | AUD website

The admission process at the Ambedkar University, Delhi is going on after the declaration of the CUET PG Results 2023. To help students with the admission process the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has released certain helpline numbers. Candidates seeking admission in postgraduate courses offered by the university can use below helpline numbers if they need any help.

The helpline numbers released by the AISA are 9315042079, 7037584262, 9957114368, 7035890298, 9891035351, 8888401961, 9873602840, 8051544895 and 8920374512.

As per the data 1,92,750 applicants opted for admissions into AUD PG courses this academic year. The National Test Agency, NTA recently released the CUET PG 2023 results for students seeking admissions to master's courses. The results of CUET PG 2023 were declared on July 20.

According to the data by the UGC, the Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) received fourth highest applications for the CUET PG 2023 exam.

A total of 1,399 PG seats are being offered by the AUD in 27 PG programmes this year.

The AUD will decide the minimum qualifying marks for the respective PG courses. The universities take into consideration various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of seats available and the overall performance of the candidates to determine the cutoff marks.