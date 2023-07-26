DU Admission 2023: Correction Window Portal Opens At engineering.uod.ac.in For BTech Courses

DU Admission 2023 for BTech courses | Representational Pic

The Delhi University will start the correction window for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses 2023-24. Those candidates who have registered themselves for admission to the university's engineering courses in Computer science, Electronics & communication and electrical engineering can make changes if they have any mistakes in the application form.

Applicants who applied before the DU BTech registration will be able to make changes in the application form from 10 AM today July 26 till July 28 up to 4.59 PM on the official website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

Auto-locking preferences will begin from July 28 at 5 pm immediately after the closing of DU correction facility.

Earlier the University of Delhi closed the registration process for the BTech courses on July 25, 2023.

The university has earlier announced to consider the All-India Common Rank List (CRL) of Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) for granting admission to the three BTech courses introduced this year.

Read Also Delhi: DU To Begin Three Btech Programmes in 2023 with 360 students

After the registration and preference locking process is completed, DU first seat allocation list will be published on August 2 at 5 PM. The university has announced a total of 120 seats for BTech courses this year.

The second and third seat allocation results will be declared on August 14 and August 23. It further informed that more rounds will be conducted depending on the availability of seats after the third round.

DU CSAS registration and correction window has been extended till July 26 up to 4.59 PM. Candidates who wish to study undergraduate courses in the university will have to complete the DU application process, choice filling and correct details if required before the deadline. Failing which, the options selected will auto-locked on July 27 at 5 PM.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)