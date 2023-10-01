 Delhi: Graffiti Slogans Reading 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' & 'Free Sharjeel' Surfaces On JNU Campus Walls (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Graffiti Slogans Reading 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' & 'Free Sharjeel' Surfaces On JNU Campus Walls (WATCH)

Delhi: Graffiti Slogans Reading 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' & 'Free Sharjeel' Surfaces On JNU Campus Walls (WATCH)

There has been no statement from the university on the issue so far. However, the videos were shared widely on X and social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
JNU campus walls defaced | X (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is once again in the news. This time after graffiti reading "Bhagwa Jalega" (saffron will burn) and "Free Kashmir" was found sprayed on the walls inside the university. Pictures and videos of the provocative messages sprayed on the walls made rounds on social media and X (formerly Twitter), leading to an outrage on the micro-blogging site.

Messages like “Bhagwa Jalega”, “Free Kashmir” and “Teri Kabra Khudegi” (Grave of yours will be dug) were sprayed on the walls of a building inside the JNU. CAA and NRC messages with cancel mark was also seen on the walls of the campus and "Free Sharjeel" message was sprayed on the wall too.

There has been no statement from the university on the issue so far. However, the videos were shared widely on X and social media.

Such incidents of provocative messages or the JNU campus defaced with slogans have happened in the past too. In December, 2022, anti-Brahman slogans were found on the walls of the JNU campus and action was taken after uproar.

Read Also
Delhi: JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, pictures surface
article-image

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Stray Bulls Attack & Chase Police Officers Trying To Separate Them With Barricade In Sambhal...

UP: Stray Bulls Attack & Chase Police Officers Trying To Separate Them With Barricade In Sambhal...

'Where Did Your Amma Come From?': Akbaruddin Owaisi Launches Vicious Attack Against Congress (Watch)

'Where Did Your Amma Come From?': Akbaruddin Owaisi Launches Vicious Attack Against Congress (Watch)

Manipur Violence: Heartbreaking Video Of Wailing Woman With Crying Child At Husband's Funeral Goes...

Manipur Violence: Heartbreaking Video Of Wailing Woman With Crying Child At Husband's Funeral Goes...

PM Modi Participates In Cleanliness Drive With Fitness Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

PM Modi Participates In Cleanliness Drive With Fitness Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

Tamil Nadu BJP Youth Member Pravin Raj Arrested For Posting 'Obscene Videos' Of Rahul & Priyanka...

Tamil Nadu BJP Youth Member Pravin Raj Arrested For Posting 'Obscene Videos' Of Rahul & Priyanka...