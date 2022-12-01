Delhi: JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, pictures surface

JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans | Twitter/ Shubham Sharma

New Delhi: Several buildings on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans, photos of which were shared on social media.

Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.There was no immediate reaction from JNU Administration on the incidents.

Some of the slogans on the wall are 'Brahmins Leave The Campus', 'There Will Be Blood', 'Brahmin Bharat Chhodo' and 'Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.'

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the left of the vandalisation.

SLOGANS ON THE WALL OF THE JNU CAMPUS:



1) Brahmin Bharat Chhodo.

2) Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.

3) There Will Be Blood.

4) Brahmins Leave The Campus.



Jawaharlal Nehru University is a shame, the values it imparts are only to break a society! pic.twitter.com/wgzKIeKgIh — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) December 1, 2022

Anti-Brahmin and Anti Baniya slogans were written down on the walls of the classes at JNU. Also, a Brahmin professor's room was painted with 'Go Back to Sakha' slogan. All were sponsored by the 'Jay Bhim' gang of the college. Brahmin hatred is real. pic.twitter.com/7mEcLUxJah — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) December 1, 2022

JNU commies ask Brahmins to leave India. Brahmin-bashing is an old strategy of ISI cuz Brahmins are seen as devout Hindus who impart religious education and stick to the tenets of the Hindu faith which leads to its propagation.



Too many commonalities between JNU commies and ISI. pic.twitter.com/TzAb6QDcf9 — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) November 25, 2019

ABVP condemns the vandalisation

"ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them," said ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar.

"We believe that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students' community," Kumar added.

JNU Teachers' Forum condemns the act on twitter

A JNU teachers' body too posted a tweet condemning the act of vandalism, and holding responsible the 'left-liberal gang' for it.

While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that "can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all."

'civility' & 'mutual respect'.

Highly deplorable act of vandalism! pic.twitter.com/pIMdIO9QsX — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022

"While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that 'can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.' 'civility' & 'mutual respect.' Highly deplorable act of vandalism!" wrote the JNU Teachers' Forum on Twitter.