Jammu And Kashmir: Schools Remain Shut Due To Rainfall

An official from the department mentioned that June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms expected at several places. | Representative Image

Keeping in view with the heavy downpour in the Jammu and Kashmir state, at Ramban district, the administration ordered for a closure of all schools up to Class 10, Today, i.e June 26 Monday. On the other hand, teachers have been asked to attend to their duties.

In the official notice by Ramban deputy commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam said, "In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban District today (June 26). Teachers will attend to their duties."

In addition, Mehnad area faced a vehicular traffic at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway owing to shooting stones and landslides from the early hours of the day.

The Meteorological Department Official Said:

On 24th June, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir. An official from the department mentioned that June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms expected at several places.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD said that the monsoon would move forward in the next two days.

"Soutwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also," Mohapatra said. "5cm maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi, rain will continue for the next 2 days. Maximum rainfall of 18cm was recorded in the Mumbai region and even today there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon is active in Central India," he added.

Read Also Tamil Nadu: Schools Declare Holiday Due To Heavy Rains