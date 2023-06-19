 Tamil Nadu: Schools Declare Holiday Due To Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu: Schools Declare Holiday Due To Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu: Schools Declare Holiday Due To Heavy Rains

According to the Meteorological Department, isolated heavy rains in 13 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Perambalur till tomorrow.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
The Bay of Bengal triggered intense convective cells which caused thunderstorms for several coastal areas. | ANANDSHIVRE

Chennai: Parts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur woke up to heavy rains today, i.e June 19, Monday. This led District Collector from Tiruvallur to declare holiday for schools.

Overnight rains brought considerable inflow into Chembarambakkam reservoir that feeds city water supply. It had received nearly 921 cusecs as rainwater runoff till 6 a.m. on Monday. Rains along with thunderstorms are likely to continue till Tuesday.

Thunderstorms over coastal areas:

The Bay of Bengal triggered intense convective cells which caused thunderstorms for several coastal areas. On Sunday night, Chennai received immense thunderstorms which lashed over several coastal areas.

Meenambakkam received heavy rains of 14 cm of rainfall till 5.30 a.m. on Monday. Automatic rain gauges ( ARGs) in Taramani and Nandanam recorded nearly 12 cm of rains followed by Chembarambakkam with 11 cm of rains.

While Nungambakkam received 6 cm of rains and West Tambaram 8 cm, various ARGs too registered moderate rains.

According to the Meteorological Department, isolated heavy rains in 13 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Perambalur till tomorrow.

Alongside, this department has issued warning on expected impact which includes blockage of road, waterlogging and falling of tree branches. This has spread its impact to have declared a holiday for schools in the region.

